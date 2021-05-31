Vincenzo Morabito, the agent handling the affairs of Crotone marksman, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, has revealed that the striker would prefer a move to the English Premier League, adding that the most concrete interest has come from top-flight clubs in England without revealing their identities.

That said, Brighton & Hove are reportedly among the teams linked with a move for the Nigeria international in the summer transfer window.

Simy will only consider joining the top clubs in the Italian Serie A, meaning speculation linking him with a move to Serie B side Monza are out of topic.

The 29-year-old was involved in every single game played by Crotone in the Serie A in the recently concluded season, scoring 20 goals.

In quotes relayed by Udineseblog, Morabito said: “Simy has a very interesting market in England, there are at least a couple of interested clubs in the Premier League.

“His preference is for foreign countries, eventually we will consider offers from the upper-middle-range Serie A club.