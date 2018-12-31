The founder of Oodua Descendants Freight Forwarders Association (ODFFA), Prince Segun Adefioye has said that the over N1 trillion revenue generated into the government’s coffers by the Nigeria Customs Service from January to November, 2018 was made possible by sincere cargo document declarations by customs agents.

Adefioye, who is the Vice Chairman of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), PTML Chapter, disclosed that the revenue feat was not realisable without customs agents’ cooperation, adding that Customs should not claim the glory alone.

The founder of ODFFA who stated this in a media chat in Lagos during the 2018 end of the year party of the association and awards presentation to some distinguished personalities in freight forwarding industry, however, canvassed for payment of a commission by the Nigeria Customs Service to customs agents based on individual agent’s duty profile.

READ ALSO NPA urges NCS to commence process of auctioning overtime cargoes

He added: “Nigeria Customs cannot perform the revenue feat without genuine declarations by freight forwarders. It is due to our sincerity. We deserve a commission on all duties we collect annually. We have been agitating for it.

Now that the Governing Board of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding (CRFFN) has been put in place, it is our prayer that the board will be stable and settle down to resolve the commission payment and other issues surrounding the Professional Operating Fees.’’

On the entry pass at PTML port, Adefioye hinted that the entry pass has become a clog to effective cargo operations by customs agents as it denies them entry into the port. He noted that NAGAFF headquarters has taken actions to court to fight the case to a logical conclusion. ‘’The issue is ongoing and NAGAFF headquarters has taken the matter to the court for the cancellation of the pass.’’

On PTML management citing restriction of touting and container broaching as the reasons for the issuance of the pass, Adefioye said the reason was not genuine as there was no report of touting before and after the issuance, saying that in other terminals where such pass was not introduced, there was no case of touting or container broaching.