From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has raised the alarm over plans by by those she described as ‘agents of darkness’ to distablise the agency.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in a statement, yesterday, explained that people who are hell bent on assassinating her character with fictitious allegations and publications should embrace truth and stop the spread of falsehood, evidence silence falsehood.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

She, however, assured Nigerians that the Commission is poised than ever before to deliver on its mandate and put the country on the global map of addressing issues on Refugees and Migrants.

“Agents of darkness and unpatriotic personalities have strategised to destroy the good works that the commission was doing,” she said.

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq were not wrong to have moved her to the Commission be that they wanted the best for it because, the goals and objectives of the Commission are bigger than the ambition of any individual.

“When I assumed office about five months ago, I promised to work in peace, harmony, equity and justice to achieve the mandate of the Commission as a team and as individuals, saying don’t forget that whatever I am doing in the Commission now is a complementation of the former head of the Commission, because, he had done a lot concerning 2021 budget, contracts and expenditures before I took over.

“However, I want to affirmed and inform the world that, the commission is now poised to deliver on its mandate and put Nigeria on the global map of refugees and Migrants and we are currently motivating our staff and making efforts to train them and build their capacity in addressing issues of IDPs, Refugees, Migrants and other Persons of Concern. We are focus and on course to deliver on our mandate.

“People who were hell bent on assassinating her character with fictitious allegations and publications should embrace truth and stop the spread of falsehood, evidence silence falsehood.

“NCFRMI is open for audit. I am just five months old on this position and we have a lot to do to deliver on our mandate and we shall not allow agents of distraction and unpatriotic elements to bring us down and we are determined to move the Commission forward to the promise land, where President Buhari, Sadiya Umar Farouq and the UN would be proud of.

“I love all my staff and would never intimidate anyone, because love, peace and unity is all we profess at the Commission.

“This has helped in bringing the staff closer to deliver on the Commission’s mandate, adding that the Commission respects the procurement Act and would never act contrary to it. I am operating an open door policy. I allow all staff to come to me and contribute ideas on how to move the Commission forward.

“I called on all well meaning Nigerians to disregard any malicious story or reports against me and the Commission, because, the Commission is on course to greatness and it is bigger than personal interest of person (s) who do not wished it well”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .