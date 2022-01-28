From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, was on Friday sworn-in as the first President (post chartered) and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM).

The nomination of AGF Idris as the pioneer President of the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) follows a recent announcement by the Registrar of the Institute, Mr. Adedoyin Olumide.

According to Olumide, Idris’ position as the Head of the Treasury of the Federation and his vast experience in cash management qualified him to lead the CITM.

The investiture of AGF Idris as the President and Chairman of Council of the CITM took place at a ceremony in Abuja, at which the Registrar, Mr Olumide and other members of the CITM were formally inaugurated.

At the occasion, AGF Idris was presented with an award and instrument of office as the first President and Chairman of Council of the CITM.

Speaking after his investiture, Idris commended the hard work and tenacity of members of the CITM which led to the successful passage and assent of the CITM Establishment Act 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He stated that the vision and mission of the CITM is to build a world class treasury personnel that are conversant with the complexities of modern treasury management and could compete effectively and manage public, corporate and private treasuries.

He expressed delight at the honour done to him and restated his commitment to serve as the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute. He said as the President, he will lean on the noble objectives of the Institute and will deploy his experiences in the management of the Federal Treasury to promote a robust agenda for the CITM.

In a goodwill message, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed congratulated the Accountant General of the Federation on his inauguration as the first President of the CITM.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Aliyu Ahmed; the Minister noted that AGF Idris’ appointment was well-deserved considering his position and experience as the Head of the Treasury.

She added that since assumption of office in 2015, Idris has led a series of reform initiatives to align the Treasury with international best practices, particularly leveraging on Information Technology to automate key processes and procedures for better and ideal public sector accounting and financial management.