The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA has reiterated the resolve of the Federal Treasury to sustain the timely production of the Federal Government’s general purpose financial statements.

He revealed that in compliance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations, the Federal Government Treasury has bridged the hitherto deficit in the production of the Federal Government’s financial statements.

Idris, who was addressing the leadership of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria; led on a visit to him by the Acting Executive Secretary, Iheanyi Anyahara; maintained that, “the Federal Government Treasury will continue to implement strategies that will guarantee timely production of general purpose financial statements of the Federal Government. ”

He saluted the courage of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria in its determination to ensure compliance with internationally acceptable financial management and reporting standards, and advised that enforcement of the policy should be holistic to ensure optimal compliance by public and private entities.

On the request by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria for partnership and synergy with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Idris noted that the initiative was apt and will, among other things, promote healthy, mutually beneficial working relationship between the two Agencies.

He approved the constitution of a joint committee comprising officials of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out modalities for the proposed partnership between the two Agencies.

In his remarks, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Iheanyi Anyahara commended the Accountant General of the Federation for the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the Federal Government’s financial management reforms initiatives anchored by the Federal Treasury.

He assured the Accountant General of the Federation of the support of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria for a seamless implementation of IPSAS accrual basis of accounting general purpose financial statement in the country.