Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has sent condolence messages to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, who passed away on Friday 17th April, 2020.

In a letter signed by the Accountant General himself, Dr. Ahmed Idris, the AGF expressed shock over the sad news of the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President.

The letter dated April 18th, 2020 read: “Mr. President, Sir, I sincerely condole you, the nation and the entire members of the family of late Chief of Staff on this monumental and irreparable loss. Your Excellency, we should take consolation in the fact that death is inevitable and a path every humankind must pass through.

“We should be strengthened by the fact that the late Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, had died martyrdom (as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and on Friday) and lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah (SWA) grants his soul an eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and grants you and the family the fortitude to bear this painful and irreparable loss.

“Your Excellency, Sir, please, accept my heartfelt condolences.”