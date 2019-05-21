Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has slammed a five-count charge of electoral malpractices against two officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The alleged electoral malpractices allegedly took place during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections held in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a press statement by the Special Adviser to the AGF on Media and Publicity, Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Federal Government slammed the charges against the defendants pursuant to Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Isah revealed the names of the culprits as Sulaiman Ikhuoriah, male, 36-years-old of No.13 Aisosa Street, Off Okhoro Road, Benin City, who served as Collation Officer for Ward 6 in Saint Maria Gorreti Secondary School, and Olugbenga Omotiloye, male, 50, of Plot 1, Longe Street, Okoh Central, Benin City, Edo State.