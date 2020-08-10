Uche Usim, Abuja

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation on Monday said it has inaugurated the committee on Federal Government financial transparency guidelines and open treasury portal in an effort to promote accountability in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris who made the disclosure in a statement recalled that that the Minister of Finance and National Planning (HMFBNP) on July 4, 2018, presented a memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval to establish the Financial Transparency Guidelines and Open Treasury Portal.

“The approved Transparency Policy provides for Transparency requirements, thresholds and responsibilities as part of Government Policy on accountability in line with Freedom of Information Act 2014.

The HMFBNP, then constituted the composition of the Quality Assurance and Compliance Committee which membership were drawn from MDAs”, Ahmed said.

According to Ahmed, the objectives of the Committee includes improvement on good governance and enhance the public whistle blower policy and equip the general public with the tools to report financial wrongdoing as well as provide the guidelines for MDAs for proper financial transparency.

He stated the Terms of Reference which are; to advise the HMFBNP on the enforcement action including sanctions where appropriate to ensure full compliance with the Transparency requirements, to advise the HMFBNP on the improvement necessary in the implementation modalities, review transparency reports from different stakeholders and recommend appropriate actions and to prepare summary brief for the HMFBNP regarding compliance with the implementation requirements.

According to the AGF the Expected Operational Modalities shall be; The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation will provide secretariat services for the Committee, the Committee shall be free to request for information or clarifications from anyone involved in the implementation of the Transparency Policy and the Committee shall be free to seek and obtain service of independent experts to support their work if required.

In conclusion, the AGF said that the Committee will be required to report to him on monthly basis and also the Honourable Minister of Finance and National Planning through his Office.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Idris Mamman said that it is an opportunity to complement the efforts of the Federal Government, hence members will demonstrate patriotism by serving well and rendering selfless service for the good of the nation and well-meaning Nigerians.

He said that the Committee will perform their duty with diligence and without fear or favour and also demonstrate to the MDAs officials and the public that the initiative is for the good of all aimed at bringing government closer to the governed for mutual benefit.