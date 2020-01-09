The Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI) says the prevailing era of effective and efficient handling of country’s judiciary remains a significant value addition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Chief Dennise Aghanya, Executive-Secretary of the private anti-corruption organisation said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

“President Buhari received significant value and boost with the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, in the past five years of this administration.

“This is against the backdrop of criticisms from some quarters who think otherwise, especially on his role in the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd.) and Omoyele Sowore from detention.

“The role of the AGF is very clear, to advise the government on necessary legal issues, and this he has discharged very perfectly.

“As a youth, he has not disappointed for the much too young call for leadership in Nigeria.

“His door is always wide open for consultations and he has acted promptly to issues so far’’, Aghanya said.

The executive-secretary of ARDI further said that the AGF’s interventions on matters of gross violations of human rights demonstrated the administration’s resolve to deepen the rule of law, equity and justice in the country.

“ Malami took over the case of Omoyele Sowore from the DSS and immediately ordered for his release, same for of Col. Sambo Dasuki in obedience to court orders.

“This did not take away the fact that there was barrage of criticisms from dissenting opinions which is normal in energetic society like ours.

“ARDI will ever remain grateful for his intervention in the case of the murder of one widow, late Mrs Helen Okoro in Abia state by one suspected Tony Ndu.

“The AGF took over the case file as soon as he received our petition against the Nigeria Police who compromised in their investigation against the complainant, Mrs Blessing Tete, the deceased’s daughter’’, Aghanya said.

The executive-secretary of the anti-corruption body explained that Malami’s resolve for effective and efficient judicial reforms had greatly helped in scaling up smooth operation of the judicial arm of government.

“This has also clearly improved the human right records of this administration both locally and internationally’’, he said.

On repatriation of stolen funds starched away in foreign accounts, Aghanya said the AGF’s diplomatic approach and sagacity led to the successes recorded so far.

“ So much has been repatriated and more negotiations are still ongoing. This has assisted in the funding of social intervention programmes of the government’’.

“The judgment of Justice Butcher of the British Commercial Court against Nigeria on the P&ID case remains a test case for the ingenuity of the AGF to save the country from both economic and political embarrassment.

“Although the case has not been completely dispensed, Nigeria is on course and less harm will be achieved’’, he said.

On inter security agencies working relationship, Aghanya said the AGF had ensured an improvement against years of hostilities among them.

“Eliminating friction in this area is needed not to re-open ugly trends of the past where government lost grips of several corruption cases.

“It takes a round peg to fit into a round hole and the minister of justice Malami has proved himself capable and worthy to improve the country’s jurisprudence than he met it.

“To consolidate on his towering list of achievements, ARDI urges him to speed up coordination of the passage of Proceed of Crime Bill for the purpose of establishing the Proceeds of Crimes Recovery and Management Agency.

“Instead of working on an entirely new bill, the unaccented version passed by the 8th Assembly should be updated based on the observations of the President.

“This would ensure transparency and accountability in the management of all recovered assets by the various agencies’’, Aghanya said. (NAN)