Uche Usim, Abuja

Staff of the Treasury House have successfully restored full service to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform.

The comes barely 24 hours after a morning inferno ravaged some sections of the complex housing the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

The OAGF, in a statement, said the GIFMIS platform was shut down by the fire.

“The fire had affected the outdoor panels of the cooling system of the server, and as a result, the server automatically shut itself down.

“Repair work was immediately carried out on the affected equipment and at 12:30 pm on Thursday, 9th April 2020, the server was successfully restarted.

“Presently, service has been restored and payments can be made and received through the GIFMIS Platform”.

GIFMIS is an IT-based system for budget management and accounting that is meant to improve public expenditure management processes, enhance greater accountability and transparency across Ministries and Agencies.