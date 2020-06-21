The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, (SAN), has urged Judiciary Correspondents to avoid fake news and hate speech, while discharging their professional duties.

The AGF gave the advice in Abuja at the inauguration of the newly elected executive officers of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondent (NAJUC).

Malami emphasised the need for journalists to always respect the sanctity of the ethics of journalism at all times.

”Avoid fake news, hate speech and other practices inimical to the concepts of fairness and objective reporting,” he said.

He described the election of the officers as historic and acknowledged the invaluable contribution of judiciary reporters to the development of journalism.

The AGF also lauded them on the enhancement of the coverage of activities of the ministry of justice and other parastatals of the judiciary.

He assured the association of the ministry’s support for the media, in disseminating credible, true, accurate and reliable information, devoid of mischief.

Meanwhile, the election results as announced by the NAJUC Electoral committee Chairman, Ms Wandoo Sombo of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), declared Kayode Lawal of the Herald Newspapers as chairman.

Other elected officers are Paschal Njoku of Daily Independent Newspaper as Secretary, Femi Kuku of the African Independent Television (AIT) as Financial Secretary and Peter Bahago of Voice of Nigeria (VON), as Welfare Officer.

Others are Ms Vivian Okejeme of Peoples Daily Newspaper as Treasurer, while Basil Okafor of Core Television emerged as the Chief Whip.

However, the Vice Chairmanship position which was keenly contested between Mrs Ifeoma Nwovu of the Radio Nigeria and Ms Tina Iria of Television Continental (TVC) could not produce a clear winner.

The position would be decided through a by-election. (NAN)