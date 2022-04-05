From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The lingering crisis rocking Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took a turn for the worse on Tuesday as members of the party in Ika area of the state pulled down the APC flags.

The aggrieved party members in an enlarged meeting at Agbor said the action was to express their anger, and threatened that the ship of APC would wreck if thorough harmonisation of party executives from ward to state was not carried out.

Besides, the APC faithful within the Ika area which is Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s homestead, gave the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege a seven-day ultimatum to return all the wards he allegedly hijacked during last year’s congresses.