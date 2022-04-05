From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The lingering crisis rocking Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took a turn for the worse on Tuesday as members of the party in Ika area of the state pulled down the APC flags.
The aggrieved party members in an enlarged meeting at Agbor said the action was to express their anger, and threatened that the ship of APC would wreck if thorough harmonisation of party executives from ward to state was not carried out.
Besides, the APC faithful within the Ika area which is Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s homestead, gave the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege a seven-day ultimatum to return all the wards he allegedly hijacked during last year’s congresses.
They also urged the College of Leaders in the state APC including Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Great Ogboru, Victor Ochie, Mrs. Mariam Ali, Dr. Alex Ideh among others, to within seven days meet with the national executive of the party to address the lingering issues.
Addressing party faithful, factional Delta north senatorial chairman, Ifeanyi Aghaulor appealed to the APC loyalists to be calm and remain resolute as nobody could be manipulated or election rigged any more under the new electoral act.
According to him, the state could not afford to miss out and allow PDP to win in 2023 because of the attitude of the Deputy Senate President in handling the affairs of the party in the state.
He said two critical issues were on ground for the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led national executive to address in the state.
“Two issues are on ground here, one DSP Omo-Agege single handedly hijacked all the structures in the state from ward to national level.
“A lot of persons want to run for the election and if the structure is with Omo-Agege, can you defeat him, whoever he likes he will give it and politics is not played like that. Politics is a game of number, the people you see here are not borrowed,” he said.
Also speaking, the chairmen of the party in Ika North-East and Ika South, Sunny Onyejose and Ehima Williams Eluma respectively regretted the maltreatment they were getting from the leaders.
“We all fought for the party from the beginning but today the house we all built, they are pushing us out.
“We have people who want to contest election on 2023, but there is no room for them to do so again,” they said.
