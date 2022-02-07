From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Succour came the way of Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni on Monday as some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Youth Movement (PYM) have withdrawn a suit they filed seeking his sack as the National Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CEOCPC).

Led by PYM Chairperson, Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, members of the. group were at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday afternoon to formally apply for the discontinuance of the case.

Mustapha-Audu said they filed the suit in view of en existing disagreement within the party, which has since been resolved.

“We, members of the PYM was not happy with some issues within the party, which informed why we came to court.

“Those issues have now been resolved, using the party’s internal mechanism. That is why we came to withdraw the case. By the notice of discontinuance filed on Monday, the case if formally discontinued,” she said.

PYM had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1577/2021 in December 2021 in the name of its Chairperson. It named the APC, Buni and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

It had contended, among other that by virtue of Section 183 of the Constitution, Buni, as a serving governor, cannot validly hold an execute position in the APC at the same time.

It urged the court set aside the date set for the APC national convention by the Buni-led CEOCPC, and hold that the the Board of Trustees of the party is its appropriate organ to validly fix a date and/or convene the national convention.

PYM also prayed the court to restrain Buni from parading himself as the National Chairman of the APC’s CEOPC while still holding the post of the Governor of Yobe State at the same time.

The group equally urged the court to issue an order empowering the Board of Trustees of the APC to convene the party’s national convention in line with Article 17 (iv) of the party’s constitution.