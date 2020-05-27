Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
OUTSOURCED staff (Drivers), drawn from Integrated
Corporate Service Limited (ICSL), FOSAD, Harvard Se- curity, KS Sharon and Dirt Duster, yesterday, asked the
Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to compel Ecobank
Transitional Incorporated (ETI), Ecobank Nigeria Ltd and
the NUBIFIE to pay the sum of $100 billion or its naira
equivalent as compensation to workers whose rights have
been violated under their establishments.
Addressing Journalists in Benin City on behalf of the aggrieved staff on what he tagged “Discrimination in service
and workers right violation”, Mr. Paulic Jesuorode Okoni- khere, said the burning issues raised by the workers and
presented to its management have been left unattended
to over the years and thus are left with no other option
than to ask the NLC to press charges against them.
He listed the issues such as salary harmonization, fleet
Management initiative of Ecobank, employee gratuity
scheme, non implementation of the N30,000 minimum
wage, no assurance cover for drivers/others and workers
using their salary to buy working tools to work for the
bank. Others are new contract of employment vis-a-vis
the existing contract of employment, employment without employment letter/benefits, Ecobank Nigeria action
on workers outsourcing uncalled for and the discrimination in profit sharing benefit and date in payment of salary.
Jesuorode also lamented the nonchalant attitude of
their umbrella body, NUBIFIE, over their plights, noting
that instead of coming to their rescue, it has chosen to pay
a deaf ear to them. “Our trade union (NUBIFIE) leaders
abandoned us or appeared helpless to our fate despite
calls, meetings in respect of the issues listed.
“We have been discriminated against by our employers
and our union leaders remain silent. Hence, we decided
to write for action” he said. He, therefore, urged the NLC
to call on Ecobank Nigeria and the NUBIFIE to immediately harmonize the affected staff salary now in arrears
of eight years and make payment immediately while also
asking for the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage as
passed and signed into law which has run into 12 months
and above to the affected staff.
