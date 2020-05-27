Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

OUTSOURCED staff (Drivers), drawn from Integrated

Corporate Service Limited (ICSL), FOSAD, Harvard Se- curity, KS Sharon and Dirt Duster, yesterday, asked the

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to compel Ecobank

Transitional Incorporated (ETI), Ecobank Nigeria Ltd and

the NUBIFIE to pay the sum of $100 billion or its naira

equivalent as compensation to workers whose rights have

been violated under their establishments.

Addressing Journalists in Benin City on behalf of the aggrieved staff on what he tagged “Discrimination in service

and workers right violation”, Mr. Paulic Jesuorode Okoni- khere, said the burning issues raised by the workers and

presented to its management have been left unattended

to over the years and thus are left with no other option

than to ask the NLC to press charges against them.

He listed the issues such as salary harmonization, fleet

Management initiative of Ecobank, employee gratuity

scheme, non implementation of the N30,000 minimum

wage, no assurance cover for drivers/others and workers

using their salary to buy working tools to work for the

bank. Others are new contract of employment vis-a-vis

the existing contract of employment, employment without employment letter/benefits, Ecobank Nigeria action

on workers outsourcing uncalled for and the discrimination in profit sharing benefit and date in payment of salary.

Jesuorode also lamented the nonchalant attitude of

their umbrella body, NUBIFIE, over their plights, noting

that instead of coming to their rescue, it has chosen to pay

a deaf ear to them. “Our trade union (NUBIFIE) leaders

abandoned us or appeared helpless to our fate despite

calls, meetings in respect of the issues listed.

“We have been discriminated against by our employers

and our union leaders remain silent. Hence, we decided

to write for action” he said. He, therefore, urged the NLC

to call on Ecobank Nigeria and the NUBIFIE to immediately harmonize the affected staff salary now in arrears

of eight years and make payment immediately while also

asking for the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage as

passed and signed into law which has run into 12 months

and above to the affected staff.