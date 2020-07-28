Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Aggrieved Ecobank Outsourced Staff, Benin, yesterday, commended the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, (NUBIFIE), for wading into the issues of alleged salary arrears and welfare of staff by their employers.

The leader of the aggrieved Outsourced staff, Paulic Jesuorode Okonikhere, in a press statement signed and made available to Journalists in Benin, said he was satisfied with the way and manner NUBIFIE is handling the matter and therefore decided to shift their planned protest.

“This information is to let the public know that our scheduled street protest on the above issue has been suspended.

“This is as a result of satisfactory assurances from our trade union (NUBIFIE) leaders that they are holding talks with our employers for a peaceful resolution of our grievances”, he said.

Jesuorode said though they are pleased with the way the union is handling the issues that concern their welfare, they still want the International Labour Organisation standard of condition of service to be their reference points.

“By this press release, we reiterate our earlier stand on our demands as presented to the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) through the Edo State chapter and the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) Edo State.

“Furthermore, both parties should let internationally recognized International Labour Organization, (ILO) standard of condition of service be a reference points in arriving at decisions to resolve our grievances”, he said.

He expressed hope that NUBIFIE, in no distance time will be able to put an end to all the challenges faced by the Outsourced staff of the various banks in the state.