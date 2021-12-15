From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, under the auspices of Concerned Stakeholders in APC, have called on the party’s national leadership to wade into the crisis currently rocking the party in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held in Enugu on Tuesday, the group said that it was absurd that Chief Ugo Agballa, who was never a member of the party has continued to parade himself as the chairman while the national leadership of the party keeps silent.

The communiqué, which was read by the former state party chairman, Ben Nwoye, was signed by two persons from each of the 3 senatorial zones in the state.

Some other members of the Concerned APC Stakeholders are former governor, Sullivan Chime, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, Emperor Baywood Ibe, among others.

‘We represent major interests in the APC in Enugu State with the sole aim of achieving equity, fairness and justice, invaluable ingredients that guarantee growth, inclusiveness and electoral victory in any political association.

‘We stand on the Zoning Resolution of the APC in Enugu State. We reaffirm that the position of APC Enugu State Chairman remains zoned to Enugu West Senatorial zone and further micro-zoned to Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency also known as Greater Awgu.

‘Greater Awgu should be allowed to present a candidate or candidates for the office of APC State Chairman, just like other Federal Constituencies presented candidates for positions micro-zoned to them.

‘We are united in this stand with other major stakeholders of APC in Enugu West, including but not limited to His Excellency Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State, Emperor Baywood Ibe, a major, financier of the party, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu, Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform, Mr Osita Okechukwu, DG Voice of Nigeria, Group Captain Joe Orji and Chikwado Chukwunta.

‘No one has been given a certificate of return or inaugurated in the State as Chairman of APC in Enugu State by National Chairman of the party for the year 2021.

‘Hon Ugochukwu Agballa should stop parading himself as State Chairman, as he did not participate in any constitutional or legitimate APC congress on the 16th of September, 2021.

‘The national headquarters of APC should through its National Reconciliation Committee urgently wade into the crisis created by the Dr Ijomah Arodiogbu Congress Committee in Enugu State.

‘Any result forwarded to the national headquarters of APC by the Dr Ijomah Arodiogbu Congress Committee purporting to be the result of the Enugu APC State Congress should be disregarded as Dr Ijomah did not conduct any State Congress in Enugu State on the 16th of September, 2021.’

