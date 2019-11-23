There may not be respite for the embattled All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole,yet as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and State chairmen of the party have insisted on the resignation of the party boss. Addressing newsmen shortly after the NEC meeting, which ended abruptly, the aggrieved party members, numbering over 50, expressed disappointment how the former Edo governor tried to sideline them during the meeting.

Reading a prepared statement, one of them, Lawal Liman said: “The APC was founded as a platform of the progressives in Nigeria in 2014, with change as the slogan of the party. The party was positively embraced by the citizens of Nigeria, culminating in record breaking victory of President Muhanunadu Buhari, as the first opposition leader to defeat an incumbent President.

“Most of the goodwill acquired by the party, by reasons of its religious adherence to the provisions of its constitution and the tenets of internal democratic practices has taken a downturn, principally due to dictatorial and despotic tendencies of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who has usurped the powers of the NEC of the party.

“This may have been responsible for the admonition of Mr. President who insisted that the party organs, at the State, LGA and Ward levels, must be strengthened and accorded due respect with regard to the powers and responsibilities conferred on them by the Constitution of the Party. Most unfortunately, the facade conducted by the National Chairman, today, November 22, 2019, at a NEC meeting, leaves much to be desired.

“He completely ignored Mr. President advice and rather defied all known rules for meetings by precluding contribution from members and ending the meeting abruptly, without achieving anything.

“This is most unfortunate and undesirable. Arising from the foregoing and having regards to the huge responsibilities bestowed on us as officers of the party and in the overriding interest of our members, we are left with no option but to demand that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole resign his position as National Chairman, in order to stem the slide and provide an enabling environment for genuine healing, reconciliation and the practice of true democracy, within the party across the country,” they demanded.