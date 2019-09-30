Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Concerned Note Counters Association of Fidelity Bank (CNCAFB) has threatened to disrupt activities at all Fidelity Bank branches should the management of the bank fail to pay them their entitlements.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, the Association in collaboration with Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) complained that Note Counters are being “ill-treated” by the bank’s management.

CNCAFB Welfare Officer Adepoju Josiah Olusanya noted that despite being the set of employees performing the most tedious job schedules in the bank, Note Counters are the least paid.

Reacting to a public statement from Divisional Head, Brand and Communications Fidelity Bank, Charles Aigbe, Olusanya regarded as an insult the bank’s description of the aggreived Note Counters as “a few outsourced staff who were recently recalled by their employers.”

The Association’s statement reads: