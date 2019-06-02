Oluwasegun Ojo

There was pandemonium, yesterday at the Osun State Polytechnic medical center, Iree, as angry students stormed the center and set the building and equipment on fire.

The incident was a reaction to the death of an HND One Applied science student, Aminu Sheu Hammed, who collapsed after examination and was taken to the medical center but wasn’t attended to.

He was said to have been observing the ongoing Ramadan fasting before he suddenly lost balance after submitting his paper to the invigilator at the Prelim Theatre Hall two.

The students accused the medical personnel of negligence to their duty as some of their staff had closed for the day while the examination for the HND1 students was still going on.

It was reported that many students were seen carting away valuables such as TV, laptops, medical equipment, medicines, among many others.

To curb further breakdown of law and order on campus, the school management ordered the indefinite closure of the school, asking all students to vacate the premises with immediate effect.

The Memo signed by the Registrar, Barr. B.M salary, reads in part: “This is to inform the general public that Osun State Polytechnic Iree has been closed down indefinitely. As a result of this, all students are to vacate the school premises with immediate effect.”

Sunday Sun gathered that the late Hammed was reported to have collapsed after writing his examination for the day and was rushed to the polytechnic Medical Center where the school clinic allegedly rejected him claiming they’ve closed for the day.

According to an eye witness, who was with them when they took him to the school clinic, they met a nurse who told them that the school clinic has closed and they have to take him to another hospital nearby.

The deceased who was confirmed to be a native of Obagun in Osun State was said to have given up the ghost on their way to a close by the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, the Dean of Student Affair, Dr. Olamide, said: “It was painful to hear about the sudden death of our student who was reportedly rejected by the school medical clinic but rushed down to a nearby hospital.”