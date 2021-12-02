From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State have threatened to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the delay in delivering judgment in the suit challenging the congresses of the party in the state.

The aggrieved members alleged on Thursday that a Yobe State High Court in Damaturu has rescheduled judgment in their case severally beyond the 90 days allowed by law after adoption of written addresses in their suit.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Section 294(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 provides that every court “shall deliver its decision in writing not later than ninety days after the conclusion of evidence and final addresses and furnish all parties to the cause or matter determined with duly authenticated copies of the decision within seven days of the delivery thereof.”

One of the aggrieved chieftains, Alh canaji Mustapha Dan Baba told judiciary correspondents that the group believes there have been a breach of the law and integrity of the court.

The court had on April 8 granted an interim injunction by the aggrieved members following the conclusion of the ward congress, which the party had ignored and proceeded with the local government and state congresses.

The court had made specific orders thus “order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondent, that is the PDP, either by itself, agents, assigns, authorized representatives or howsoever described from conducting or further carrying out screening, congresses and elections into the various executive offices of the Yobe State Chapter of the respondent pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Musa Abdullahi and 16 others, who had filed the action against the PDP over the conduct of the congress of the party in the state, said it is curious that after the hearing and conclusion of the matter and adoption of addresses the judgments are not delivered.

Counsel to the PDP, Mr J.J. Usman, SAN said he is not aware of the reason for the delay in the judgment, stating “I am aware that after adopting my processes, I have been waiting for the judgment of the court.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .