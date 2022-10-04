From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some aggrieved community youths have reportedly prevented the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, from accessing his town, Onicha-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The youths were said to be peeved by the deplorable condition of the link road from Issele-Uku, the council headquarter, and therefore staged a protest in form of barricade against the lawmaker’s convoy.

In a trended video, the youths lamented

the condition of the road from.

Trouble started when the convoy was attempting to navigate through a modest road avoiding the impassable access road to the community but he was stopped by the youth who were determined to him accountable, alleging that since his election, there has been no meaning development.

They asked him to name any project and or road that he attracted to the community for the past years he had been their representative.

According to the fierce looking youths, “enough is enough, we can not continue to see our community to remain underdeveloped when somebody like you is government, doing nothing to change the narrative.”

Although, there were rumours that the lawmaker parted with N300,000 to appease the youths, this could not however be confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

Also, at the time of this report, the lawmaker could not be reached but a source close to him doubted the authenticity of the trended video, saying that if it was the Minority Leader, he would have at least alighted to address the youths.