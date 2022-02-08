From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Some aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of the Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), yesterday, have withdrawn a suit seeking the sack of Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, as national chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CEOCPC).

Led by PYM Chairperson, Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, members of the group were at the Federal High Court, Abuja to formally apply for the withdrawal of the case.

Mustapha-Audu said they filed the suit in view of an existing disagreement within the party, which has since been resolved.

“We, members of the PYM, were not happy with some issues within the party, which informed why we came to court.

“Those issues have now been resolved, using the party’s internal mechanism. That is why we came to withdraw the case. By the notice of discontinuance filed yesterday, the case is formally discontinued,” she said.

PYM had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1577/2021 in December 2021 in the name of its chairperson. It named the APC, Buni and the Independent National Electoral Commission as defendants.

The group had contended that by virtue of Section 183 of the constitution, Buni, as a serving governor, cannot validly hold an execute position in the APC at the same time.

It urged the court to set aside the date set for the APC national convention by the Buni-led CEOCPC, and hold that the party Board of Trustees (BoT) is its appropriate organ to validly fix a date and/or convene the national convention.