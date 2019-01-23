Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Members of the 1999 set of Abeokuta Girls Grammar School Old Girls Association (AGGSOGA) have donated a multi-purpose sports arena to the secondary school, located in Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The multi-million-naira sports facility comprises volleyball, lawn tennis, basketball and badminton courts.

In her remarks during the official inauguration of the facility at the premises of AGGS on Tuesday, the president of the ’99 set, Olawunmi Oyebola, described the project as a social responsibility initiative.

Olawunmi, represented by a member of the alumni, Adepeju Odunlami, added that the arena was also to show collective support for their alma mater.

While noting that education was the only powerful tool for the advancement of human development, she explained that sporting activities should also be encouraged and developed for building sound and strong minds among students.

She charged the students to avail themselves of the opportunities offered by the facility. She also urged the school authorities to ensure the training of students in various sports, especially volleyball, basketball, lawn tennis and badminton.

National president of AGGSOGA, Mrs. Adetola Hassan, commended the set for the planning and execution of the project, which she said would go a long way in enhancing sport development of the students of the school.

She expressed optimism that the facility would be put to the best use by the school to train the students, who, according to her, could become world champions.

Hassan urged other sets of the school’s alumni association to emulate the 1999 set, to take up a project in the school as a way of giving back to their alma mater.

Responding on behalf of the school, the principal of AGGS (Junior) Mrs. Abimbola Onigbogi, noted that sport was a veritable tool for moulding the lives of youths and developed the spirit of comradeship, friendliness, love and peaceful coexistence.

She commended the 1999 set, assuring them that the sport arena would be carefully used and maintained by the school.