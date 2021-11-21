Ex-Nigerian international, Julius Aghahowa has blasted Glasgow Rangers star Joe Aribo for his display during Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Cape Verde.

Aghahowa has bemoaned the absence of a genuine playmaker in the current Super Eagles squad and chose to scapegoat Aribo simply because he was assigned the number 10 jersey previously worn with pride by Africa Cup of Nations winners Henry Nwosu, Austin Okocha and John Obi Mikel.

Manager Gernot Rohr set up his team in a 3-5-2 formation against the Blue Sharks, with Everton star Alex Iwobi handed playmaking duties while Aribo and Wilfred Ndidi were the other central midfielders.

In truth, Aribo has struggled to impose his game when playing on African pitches but the clash against Cape Verde was unarguably his best performance in a competitive match for the Super Eagles.

