Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles’ striker, Julius Aghahowa has tipped Nigeria as favourites to win the forthcoming 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt later this year.

Aghahowa also known as ‘Aghawonder’ in a chat with journalists in Lagos recently believed the Gernot Rohr side has the qualities to rule Africa for the fourth time.

His words: “ I have no doubt in my mind that the Super Eagles will lift the trophy in Egypt. We have a very young team; with a lot of quality players and I can beat my chest that these lads are going to make us proud.

“The likes of Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Ndidi (Wilfred), Moses Simon, Etebo, Troost-Ekong and others are not doing badly in their various clubs in Europe. “For me, this is a pointer that Nigeria is one of the favourites to win the Nations Cup in June.”

The former Wigan of England striker, however, admonished the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure that the team gets the best of preparations to put the players in good frame of mind ahead of the competition.