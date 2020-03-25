Former Super Eagles forward, Julius Aghahowa has revealed in an exclusive interview that the Red Devils courted him while he was playing for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Aghahowa, in his playing days, had stints in Tunisia, Ukraine, Turkey and England, but was really a hot cake during his initial six years (2001-2007) at Shakhtar, where he raked in 32 goals in 89 appearances and won four league titles and two FA cup titles.

The former Super Eagles forward played 26 UEFA Champions League games for Shakhtar (including qualifying) and scored 7 times, which is a second joint top for any Nigerian alongside Emmanuel Emenike, Victor Ikpeba and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

In an exclusive chat with AOIFootball.com, the former Kayseripor of Turkey forward revealed that Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton all made attempts to sign him, but a selfish Shakhtar turned them down at the time.

“Back in the days, I had the opportunity to play for Everton, Arsenal and Manchester United, but their offers were turned down by my club president, not because of the money, but because they didn’t want me to leave, even with a very huge offer at the time,” he revealed. Aghahowa later joined EPL side, Wigan Athletics in 2007.

The former Insurance of Benin goal merchant was at the same period in fine form for the Super Eagles.

He was the key man in the striking position for the Super Eagles between 2000-2008, scoring 14 times in 32 appearances and making a deadly partnership with players like Victor Agali, Kanu Nwankwo and Yakubu Aiyegbeni during the period.