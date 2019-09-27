House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to establish a military zone in the boundary between Agila community in Benue State and Ngbo area of Ebonyi State, to curb the incessant communal clashes in the communities.

The lawmakers also urged the National Boundary Commission to identify and demarcate the actual boundary between these two states as it affects both communities.

This was consequent upon a motion brought before the green chamber by the Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo.

Agbo, who is the Chairman of House Committee on Narcotic Drugs and Spokesman of the Minority Caucus said there have been reoccurring communal boundary disputes between Agila Community of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State and Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government of Ebonyi State for over 33 years.

The protracted boundary disputes, he said were initially resolved in 1986, when Ebonyi State was yet to be created, as Ngbo community was then in Anambra State.

“The military governors of both Anambra and Benue states created a buffer Zone to be managed by the two states through a technical committee pending the final resolution of the boundary dispute.”

“There have been several clashes between these communities which have led to the loss of lives on both sides, with a lot of people displaced from their homes as a result of the destruction of their houses and infrastructure, including schools, health facilities and even places of worship in both states. Indeed, several people have been killed in the internecine feud between the two communities.”

Agbo who is named the Moving Train posited that, since greater number of the affected persons are poor people, women, vulnerable people as well as productive farmers who had hitherto contributed hugely to the economy of Nigeria, the incessant crises have now under-developed Ado and Ohaukwu LGAs because the means of livelihood of the people have been destroyed.