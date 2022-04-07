From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The 24 inch Ogboinbiri /OB-OB gas pipeline of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been set on fire by vandals.

The latest attack which is the second time it would be vandalised in a space one week has disrupted Agip’s gas export.

According to sources the attack on the pipeline has cut the oil firm’s gas export feed to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas gathering and processing plant.

The vandalised point located within Okaka and Azikoro in Yenagoa Local Government Area has been engulfed by fire.

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) confirmed the incident on Thursday.

The spills response agency had on March 30 said that its investigations revealed a rising spate of sabotage-induced oil and gas leaks at oilfields in Bayelsa.

Musa had raised the alarm that three sabotage incidents had occurred on oil and gas facilities in Bayelsa within one week and advised operators to reinforce surveillance.

The NOSDRA boss explained that shortly after fixing the gas pipeline a few days ago, vandals blew up the pipeline and it went up in flames.

“There was a gas leak last week from a vandalized gas pipeline OB-OB/Ogboinbiri pipeline at Okaka in Bayelsa State.

“The pipeline was repaired but unfortunately vandalized again thus resulting in fire.

“The Nigerian Agip Oil Company is working actively to depressurize the pipeline in order to effect repairs on the pipeline,” Musa said.