By Lukman Olabiyi

The National Council of Traditional Rulers (NCTR) has pleaded with Nigerians to always embrace dialogue in their various agitations, in order not set the country on fire.

The traditional rulers made the plea during their visit to Lagos state

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commiserate with the state on the recent destruction of properties as result of peaceful #EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums.

The council led by the Etsu of Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, after a close door meeting with the governor at the State House Marina, addressed Journalists in which they condemned the attacks and wanton destruction of properties.

In his address, Etsu of Nupe who spoke for the council emphasized the need for dialogue in every crisis and urged Nigerians to always embraced peace at all times no matter what they are demanding for.

The council also promised to continue to play their leadership role and complement government’s efforts in ensuring peace and tranquility in the state.

Earlier in his welcome adress , Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appreciated the council for the visit and promise that his administration would continue to support in promoting the culture and tradition in the state.

Among the traditional rulers who present were Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; Obi of Obi-Orodo Eze Imo, Eze Samuel Ohiri; Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan; Etsu Nupe Leader, Dr Yahaya Abubakar; Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Okun Ibibio, HRM Nteyin Solomon Etuk and Oba of Ikate Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi