Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, has accused some proponents of political restructuring in Nigeria of championing the campaign mostly for their selfish gain.

He said Nigeria needs no total overhaul as being propagated by some persons, but requires re-orientation of its political class and inculcating the spirit of patriotism among younger Nigerians.

The ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), insisted that national greatness will continue to elude Nigeria until the political class change their perception and approach to political leadership.

Emir Sanusi was a keynote speaker at the 9th triennial conference of the Ansar-Un-Deen Society of Nigeria held in Abuja, on Friday, and he delivered a paper on the theme “Justice, Equity, and Peaceful Co-existence: a reality in a multi religious nation”.

The Royal Father who spoke through a senior lecturer, department of Islamic studies, Bayero University, Kano, Dr. Bashir Aliyu, said, “there has been increased call for restructuring recently. But if you observe closely, you will realise that the agitation is mainly being manipulated and exploited by political elites for selfish gain.”

He, thus, encouraged political class to encourage justice and equity through open display of such characters to people irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political differences.

He submitted that the era of favouritism, nepotism and other injustices should be discouraged while massive campaign, advocacy and re-orientation be conducted at all levels.

He also suggested that new political leaders must be recruited through religious and communities platforms so they could be abreast with the realities of the society.

Additionally, he suggested economic prosperity and human empowerment as some of the solutions to rising security challenges in different parts of Nigeria.

National President of the Society, Femi Okunnu (SAN), in his remarks, highlighted several achievements made by the outgoing executives particularly the recent acquisition of operational licence to run a university, The Summit University, Offa, Kwara state.

He appreciated the support he enjoyed from the members and requested that such be given to incoming executives.

He asked members to always be mindful of happenings in the society and keep updating themselves for future relevance.

He equally stressed the importance of healthy living which could be enhanced by proper diet, clean environment, regular exercise and periodic medical check ups.

He encouraged all state councils and chapters to ensure they regularise documents of all landed property to avoid unnecessary litigations from different communities.