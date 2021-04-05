From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Lead Bishop, Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC), Nigeria Seun Adeoye, has predicted that the current agitations for self-rule by some ethnic groups in Nigeria would not succeed now because the country would still be in unity and in existence for another 100 years.

Adeoye who is the General Overseer of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry (SGTM), Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State, gave the prediction at the end of the church’s four-day celebration of the Passover festival held between Friday, April 2nd and Monday, April 5th, 2021 on the theme: “When I See the Blood.”

The Pentecostal cleric and spokesman of World Bishops’ Council (WBC), Africa

declared that he didn’t have any issues with the clamour for self rule but his prediction was based on God’s revelation to him.

“I heard God’s voice very clearly. He said although Nigeria was sick, the country wouldn’t die now. God told me Nigeria will still be in existence till the next 100 years.

“Did I as a human being want to hear such message, going by the enormous and unresolved issues across Nigeria and the inability of our leaders to find solutions to the myriads of the nation’s problems? I will say no! But when God has spoken, what can mere men do?” Adeoye said.

“I have no issue with the agitators of self rule. I only delivered God’s verdict on the future of Nigeria. They are free to believe me or disbelieve me. But that won’t change what God intends for Nigeria.

“God is never a liar. I heard Him say clearly that the next four generations would see Nigeria and then there will be the birth of a new nation.”

On the current challenges facing Nigeria, the cleric said: “We will overcome as a nation if we allow love and justice to reign.”

“Above all, we need a very strong and purposeful leadership that will turn our desert to a watered ground. And God has prepared the Moses that will take Nigerians out of slavery and sufferings in a very short time and maybe 2023.

“God said to me: “Let the wise man come from the East. The man who can see the star, recognize it and find the place where the glory of the land resides,'” the cleric noted.

He called on those in position of authority in Nigeria to always seek God for guidance in the affairs of the nation, while noting that “those who trust in their strengths and wisdom without God will fail.”