From David Onwuchukwa, Nnewi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed dismay over the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians, occasioned by the attacks of Fulani herdsmen and unknown gunmen in the various parts of the country.

This was contained in a communiqué of the association after its state executive meeting held yesterday at Emmanuel Anglican Church, Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to the communiqué signed by the state Chairman, Ven. Joseph Nweke, CAN urged the security operatives to step up efforts to tame the tide “to bring to an end the monumental loss of innocent lives.”

On the issue of agitations by the Igbo and Yoruba, CAN called on the Federal Government to give fair hearing to the different agitators for self-determination, including Nnamdi Kalu and Sunday Igboho.

The body insisted that dialogue was the best approach towards unity and justice.

CAN frowned at the activities of the security agents, who it said, always mount roadblocks, extorting money through intimidation of the populace.

It appealed to the Federal Government to look into the situation for a better society.

The association also congratulated Very Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali of Ebonyi State branch on his emergence as the new SoutheEast zonal chairman of the CAN.

It used the opportunity to praise Governor Willie Obiano “for his great strides in the development of Anambra State, especially with the execution of the Anambra International Cargo Airport project.”

On the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State, CAN urged political parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns in a way that would show the world that Anambra State is a Christian state.

CAN urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs during the campaigns and called on eligible voters to ensure that they obtained their voters cards.

On the state of the economy, CAN drew the attention of the Federal Government to the economic crunches that had continued to bite harder on Nigerians and called for a lasting solution to reduce the hardship.