From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the various agitations for salary increase by the public sector, Federal Government yesterday, said that it would now begin to march increases in salaries with productivity.

Speaking when the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Abubakar Adamu visited him in Abuja to push for a regular review of the conditions of service, remunerations and pensions of the police to maximise the effectiveness and motivation of the personnel, Acting Chairman, National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Ekpo Nta, declared that the commission had embarked on implementing productivity and improvement schemes in the public sector to ensure that increases in salaries and allowances are backed with relative productivity as justification.

He explained that the commission will soon extend the productivity improvement schemes to the security sector so that governments would have the empirical data they need for continuous positive investments and interventions in the critical sector.

He said the commission had always given serious consideration and understanding in recommending remuneration packages for the police, and of course, related institutions.

“It was worthy of note that at the last negotiations for the consequential adjustment of salaries arising from the National Minimum Wage Act 2019, the commission, in recognition of their selfless sacrifices for the country, also recommended a percentage increase for the police, paramilitary agencies, intelligence community and the armed forces” the Acting Chairman, said.

In a statement, Nta noted that the commission’s position was unanimously endorsed by both labour and the Federal Government team under the conciliation of Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.