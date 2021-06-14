From Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has cautioned the Federal Government and security agencies against the culture of suppressing or scaring away voices that are agitating for improved standards of living and general good governance in Nigeria.

This was, perhaps, against the backdrop of unfriendly actions that the police and other security agents took against some youths who throng the streets of Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country on Saturday, Democracy Day, June 12, clamouring for positive change.

Kaigama, however, suggested that, instead of suppressing their voices or scaring them away forcefully, the government should calmly and creatively respond to those reasonable demands of theirs.

Kaigama, who spoke at the dedication of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya, Abuja, registered his concerns that all indices, economically, socially, educationally, health, among others indicate that Nigeria was not doing well, in terms of governance and that could be responsible for the rise in insecurity and other criminalities.

He said: “With our myriad of challenges, our nation may, obviously, be failing but it has not failed. It is left to us to intensify efforts building patriotic hearts, structures and institutions, and rise above hatred, stereotyping, sectional interests, and bigotry, divisive and manipulative tendencies.

“It worries me that we over rely on oil as the primary source of our national revenue, and this constitutes the major source of our quarrel about injustice and marginalisation.

“Let us, however, remember that there will be less demand for oil in the future and some countries are already preparing to use electric vehicles or energy sources like solar and wind, a technological transformation that will render oil redundant.

“It is also advisable that we focus more on farming and animal husbandry, end the needless hostility between farmers and herders, and also invest heavily in modernising these sectors which can help to reduce the number of unemployed youths on the streets.”

He, thus, implore Nigerians to re-dedicate themselves to the service of God, show respect to one another, identify with the poor, and practise genuine forgiveness and reconciliation.

He warned that unemployed youths must not allow the healthy seeds in them to die, urging them to keep dreaming positively and back it up by doing even petty jobs that will give them the dignity to eat from the labour of their hands.

President and Bishop of Kaduna Diocese of Anglican Communion, Timothy Yahaya, yesterday, called for national rebirth, saying agitations for break up of Nigeria, are as a result of perceived injustice at the centre.

Speaking to newsmen at the end 22nd Synod he said Nigeria ought not to be poverty capital of the world, when the country is sitting on gold with its abundant resources.

Yahaya also said the Federal Government must rise in defence of schools against banditry and kidnapping, saying next generation will not forgive the present government if schools are shut down.

“Secessionists are calling for secession because there is injustice at the centre. But when everyone is happy, nobody will care who is a Yoruba, Tiv, Igbo or Kanuri, they will only see themselves as one Nigerians. America is more diverse that Nigeria, yet they live as a nation and they are very happy and they are the giant of the world. In our diversity is our strength, in our diversity is the beauty of live.

“If we don’t restructure this country, to solve the numerous challenges we find ourselves, it is my prayer that this big and great nation, this wonderful and prosperous nation will not be submerged one day. May God forbid that.

“We also call on all Nigerians to eschew hatred and all forms of bigotry. The people that are aggrieved should be called to the discussion table. We must remember that all the wars that have been fought in the history of the world were resolved on the discussion table.

“Blood and lives of human beings are sacred, therefore, all those that have grievances should come to the discussion table and we solve our problems, after all, we are all brothers in humanity,” Yahaya said.