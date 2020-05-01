The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has commenced the feeding of over 10,000 Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking at the flag off of the programme at Games Village, Surulere, Lagos, president of the association, Emeka Rollas said the initiative is in line with the guild’s corporate social responsibility during this time of COVID-19 lockdown.

“This is our own corporate social responsibility as Actors Guild of Nigeria. In this lockdown, there is need for us to donate palliatives for our members as well as members of the public who have patronized the actors over the years. That is why we started from Surulere, the hub of entertainment in Lagos. There is hardly any star that has spent 20 years in Nollywood that didn’t start his or her career in Surulere,” he said.

Rollas also appreciated his colleagues and three patrons of the guild who contributed immensely to the AGN’s COVID-19 Community Reach Out. “The palliatives we disturbed were made available by a few of us, including three of our patrons, Chief Alexander Nwokabia Ejiamatu, Chief Tony Ikpea and Deacon I.K Kalu. Members of our committee headed by Desmond Elliot also made their own contributions,” he disclosed.

The chairman, Games Village CDA, Johnson Oguns, who received the food items on behalf of his community, expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership of the guild.