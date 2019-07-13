A clergy of the Chapel of Faith Bible Assembly, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa, has urged members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to put more effort in the development of the entertainment industry.

Nwankpa gave this charge when the AGN honoured him with the title of “Ochendo Nollywood” during the 5th edition of the guild’s annual award ceremony held at Imo Entertainment Academy, Owerri, Imo State recently.

The event, which attracted the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry across the southeast, featured prominent entertainers and big players in the movie industry in the geopolitical zone.

Bishop Nwankpa, who said the guild brings laughter and happiness to many homes across the world, thanked the practitioners and expressed his gratitude to them for finding him worthy to be honoured with such a prestigious title. He promised to keep supporting the guild, which he described as his family, having been an actor, producer and marketer.

While conferring the title on the cleric and philanthropist, an actor popularly known as Agbogidi, described him as “the pillar of the entertainment industry across the south east geopolitical zone”, adding that he has been very supportive of the industry and for that reason the guild has singled him out to be honoured.

“Bishop Nwankpa deserves every honour he is receiving today because of his philanthropy, immeasurable support and the encouragement he has given to the industry over the years,” he said.