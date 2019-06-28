It was fun and excitement last weekend when the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos chapter inaugurated its new exco led by Mosun Oyetayo aka Mama Ajasco.

The event also witnessed the honouring of O’Jez boss, Engr. Joseph Odobeatu with the Champion of Entertainment award, presented by Mama Ajasco. “Today, we are honouring the boss of O’Jez Entertainment, Engineer Joseph Odobeatu with the award for Champion of Entertainment, for his immense contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry and as a record label executive and pillar of Nollywood,” Mama Ajasco said.

She continued: “O’Jez is one of the most referenced names when it comes to entertainment. He not only has passion for entertainment, he also gives without looking back and is extremely generous. While I was my running for office, he stood by me like a father figure both emotionally and financially. He played a central role in my being chairman, hence AGN Lagos chapter has no choice but to honour him.”

Receiving his award, Odobeatu said that he was greatly humbled by the gesture and promised to do more for the industry.

Commenting on how she feels being the pioneer female chairperson of AGN Lagos, Mama Ajasco said: “I feel great and blessed. I have a date with destiny and that is to change the narrative. I am also the first Yoruba and female to take over as chairman of AGN Lagos. Today is historic because this is the first time we are having six past presidents and chairmen at an AGN inauguration. We also have six different state chapters and the entire exco in attendance. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming.”