The annual shiekinah 2021 Convention of Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District programme will commenced on Wednesday 15th September and it will come to close Saturday, 18th September, 2021, for morning session 8am -1pm Evening 3pm-7.30pm.

Christened El-Bethel: The Abode of Devine disclosure venue: Assemblies of God Church III, Clegg Street, Surulere, Lagos in a statement credited to the chairman planning committee Rev. Connel Edem who spoke on behalf of Rev. Emmanuel O. Awazie, Lagos Mainland District, said, is an annual session when God’s people come together to encounter the manifestation of God’s glorious presence.

Likened to Moses encounter at Mount Sinai that the skin of Moses face shone that he had to put a veil on his face to speak to the children of Israel (Exo. 34 29-33).

At the fall of man in the garden of Eden, man lost the glory, and to be restored, man needs to encounter the manifestation of God’s glorious presence again.

Ministering are: Rev. Dr. Anthony Akinyemi, lead pastor at the Shepherd’s Flock Church, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria; Rev. Isaac Mpamaugo, (rtd) Former District Superintendent of Lagos District & Executive Committee member; Rev. Dr. P.K. Emaeaba (rtd), former District Superintendent of Aba North District and executive committee member of Assemblies of God, Nigeria. Pastor Ebenezer Onyi of Calabar District of Assemblies of God, Nigeria.

All members of Lagos Mainland District Presbyter (Rev. Temidire Odumomi, Assistant District Superintendent; Rev Israel Nneji, District Secretary; Rev. Raymond Oboagwina, District Treasurer; Rev. Amos Ogundare, presbyter: Rev. Jacob Onwukaike, presbyter; Rev. Pascal Onyiriuka, Presbyter.

