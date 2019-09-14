The Actors Guild of Nigeria is set to have a new constitution.

The association ‘s Constitution Review Committee’s chairman, Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo recently submitted the draft constitution to the president of the guild, Mr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas.

Those who witnessed the handover ceremony held in Lagos last Sunday, in the presence of members of the Board of Trustee (BoT), were some members of the executives and the media.

Okonkwo thanked Rollas for the opportunity to serve the guild and also praised his team for their selfless sacrifice in ensuring the completion of the task.

Rollas, on his part, expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the efforts of the committee, promising that due process would be followed in implementing the newly amended constitution.

Others at the event included Prince Ifeanyi Dike, Emmanuel Oguguah, Sunny MacDon, Ronnie Dikko, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Desmond Elliott, Salma Ibrahim, Ikechukwu Ezenagu, Edith Irabor, Ayokunle Ajisafe, Keppy Bassey Ekpeyong, Onwurah Agility, Frank Dallas, and Saint Maradona.