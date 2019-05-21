The rain storm in Lagos, yesterday, resulted in many residents and motorists counting their losses as it caused gridlock and damaged communication masts, electric poles and other infrastructure.

Major roads in Ikeja, Maryland, Ketu, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway experienced gridlock and some were completely blocked as a result of collapse of communication masts and electric poles.

At Maryland, Ikeja, the downpour resulted in flash flood in many areas resulting in gridlock while several commuters were stranded at bus stops.

The situation was similar at the Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way in Ikeja, as motorists groaned due to excruciating gridlock.

The 7up-Oregun Road was completely blocked by a collapsed communication mast and an electric pole, which made the road impassable.

Commuters, who spoke, decried the poor emergency response to situations, adding that quick emergency response would have salvaged the situation.

Mr. Ademola Ogunmokun said the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency (LASERA) might have been overwhelmed by the situation.

“I think the LASERA officials are up to the task only that the rains would have been experienced in all parts of Lagos.

“To prevent this, we need to have men of the agency moved to the areas suspected to be prone to such emergency cases.

“We need more personnel for situations like this, or maybe people should volunteer for emergency situations because that is what is obtainable in advanced countries,” he said.

Mrs. Titilayo Nelson, who resides in one of the blocked streets on Oregun Road, Ikeja, said it was taking too long for the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) to remove the damaged electric pole.

“There is a poor emergency response in this part of the world; when the rain stopped at about 11 a.m, we put a call through to the IKEDC to remove the collapsed pole.

“Up till now about 2p.m., they are yet to respond. They need not wait till we start experiencing casualty before they move in.

“Rain is a blessing from God and this is even mild to what other countries have experienced or are experiencing. We just need to brace up,” she said.