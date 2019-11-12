Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State has again been hit by flood which swept across communities in the eight local government areas and has become an annual occurrence.

The pain, anguish, agony and emptiness make the situation unbearable. It is even worse that this year’s flooding has coincided with the governorship election in the state which makes every other issue aside politics takes backseat.

In Akenfa community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, the Julius family is mourning the loss of two siblings, Jeff Julius and Adeni Julius aged 22 and 24. They were swept away by flood while attempting to cross the Epie- Creek with a canoe.

Mr. Endwell Azibayam, a resident of Akenfa community, says he does not understand why the government has continued to turn a blind eye to the plight of the people. The uncle of the deceased, Julius Diepreye speaking on behalf of the Julius family regretted the death of his nephews noting that the government have continuously failed to live up to its responsibilities.

“The people living across the Epie Creek have been suffering for more than 20 years. Since the creation of Bayelsa State in 1996, every year we lose people to flood. This is because government has failed to construct the road linking this area to Igbogene. For government to build a 100 meter bridge across the creek is a problem. So what we normally do every year is to use a canoe to cross over to the city each time there is flood. If the state government cannot do it, then the NDDC should do it for us. Let it not be that it is only when there is election they come and solicit for our votes,” Diepreye said.

Another resident, Pastor Numu-Arede Akpofinie said: “What the people of Akenfa- Epie have resorted to over the years has been self-help which has not prevented disasters occasioned by flood. I came here in 2009. I constructed a wooden foot bridge across the Epie creek to enable people living across and visitors to cross with ease. Unfortunately, each year when the flood is high it will destroy the wooden bridge. Then I will get a boat to ferry persons who want to cross to and fro free of charge; I don’t collect money. I have been doing this since the flood of 2012.

“Recently a boat capsized while ferrying some persons across and two persons drowned here. The corpses of the deceased came to the surface of the water two days after. If there was a good bridge here these deaths would have been avoided. Government should, please come and construct concrete or metal bridge across the creek here; one cannot be destroyed by the floods anymore. Residents are concerned about their safety. This is why government should do the needful.”

In Otuabagi and other communities along the Kolo Creek in Ogbia Local Government Area they have borne the pains of flood without any helping from the different levels of government-local, state and federal governments.

“After 2012 communities along the Kolo Creek had continued to be victims of flood without any government intervention” says Chief Daniel Amangi, immediate past chairman of the Chiefs Council of Otuabagi community.

In Ikarama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area, a visiting team of environmentalist from Environmental Rights Action and Friends of the Earth (ERA/FoEN) led by Morris Alagoa saw the devastating effect of flood as it threatens the livelihood of the people.

Aaron Saviour, a young farmer and victim said: “I lost all my investment due to the flood. I don’t really know where to start from again because same thing happened last year. My cassava farm was affected. I embarked on the farm project for commercial purpose. Whenever I think about my academics it annoys me the more because that farm was supposed to be the source of my finance since I have no one to assist me.”

In Obogboro community also in Yenagoa Local Government Area, the flood has aggravated the coastal erosion affecting the community. ERA/FoEN team which received a Save- Our Soul message from residents of the community witnessed firsthand the agony of a people watching nature eating up their community.

Mrs. Abeki Keme said: “My house is right behind the primary school. We have lost our first building to the erosion. Now the primary school is going and after the school; it will be our house again. Even when the land was washed into the river recently, my son was almost lost too. So, we are crying. Let the state and Federal government come and help us. The suffering is too much.

“How can buildings we just be losing our buildings just like that because of erosion while we have government? We are around the state capital and all our buildings are lost to erosion. Our first building which was a three bedroom flat has been washed into the river and the second one is under threat. You can just go behind the school and check; it is not far again from the river. I’m in sorrow and I need help.”

The paramount ruler of the community HRH Monday T. Igodo (Ogboyan V111) amplified the fears of Mrs Keme.

“You can see the river at my back. The situation as we have it here is erosion. Even the primary school is off; the community is going off the map of Bayelsa State. There were many houses at my back before. I can tell you that before this time, even just two years ago; the land was far away from this place. There was a bus stop here, you can see the stones; the bus stop too has been taken by the erosion. The tall palm trees you see far across the river, in the 1960s that was the entrance of the Yenagoa River also called Ekole River. But river started eroding and gradually it continued until what we are witnessing now. What the community needs is either the state or Federal government to come to our aid. Otherwise in the next two years Obogoro will not be here again. Our school building is gone. School has resumed, but we don’t have primary school again. We don’t know where to go. We don’t have land to build houses again and unless government comes to our aid and pile the shoreline; there will be no Obogoro again,” he said.

Alagoa on behalf of ERA/ FoEN lamented the lukewarm attitude of the government to the plight of 2019 flood victims. Though he noted that the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Udengs Eradiri went around some impacted communities the effect of government was not felt by the victims.

He said: “There is no arguing the fact that, as earlier predicted by NIMET; this year’s flood can be described as really high. Incidentally, unlike 2018 no relief camps for Internally Displaced Persons [IDPs]. Relief efforts by government agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) is not seen or heard. Neither the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) nor the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is anywhere sighted taking inventory or setting up camps to take care of IDPs. Even politicians who showed concerns and assisted victims in 2018 prior to their elections this year (including party primaries) are nowhere seen coming forth with help.”

According to Alagoa ERA/ FoEN is demanding that instead of waiting for the annual flood to come and destroy property and cause displacement of people, governments at all levels especially the Bayelsa State should muster the needed political will and take more practical steps and measures to reduce the impact of flooding.

“There is need for the Establishment of Flood and Erosion Commission or make such a Department effective in the Ministry of Environment. There is need to enlighten the public on house to take the elevation of their buildings and construction of link roads in certain environment; after proper data collection. More concrete or metal bridges should be constructed across the Epie Creek at strategic locations by the Bayelsa State Government. These bridges should be raised enough to allow water hyacinth and canoes/boat (for navigation or water sports) to pass under and strong enough to withstand such pressures. Also Building on Natural water channels or drainages constructed by government should be treated as serious offence by the Bayelsa State Government; no matter who is involved. Offenders should be prosecuted and property involved removed,” the organisation said.