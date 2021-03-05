The decision by commercial bus operators to withdrew their buses on Lagos -Badagry Road, yesterday, brought untold hardship on commuters who were stranded along the busy international road for hours.

As early as 6.am, task force set up by the transporters cordoned off the Badagry roundabout and were stopping buses and discharged the passengers. Simultaneously, other members of the task force blocked the Okoko end of the road. commuters who managed to sneak through using alternative routes were forced to disembarked and walked long distance back home.

On why they embarked on the exercise, Babalola Ogun ,who spoke for the bus owners ,said it was operation carried out to liberate their members from extortion carried out by road unions, police, Lagos State Transport Management Agency and other security operatives who mount multiple checkpoints on the route. “ Everyday we pay up to N600 per trip.