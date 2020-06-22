Beifoh Osewele

THE Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) last night confirmed two casualties in the multiple accident that occurred at Kara-Berger bridge in the Ogun-Lagos border.

According to the agency’s Director General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, one of them was recovered and taken away in a body bag, the other charred beyond recognition while two persons with various degree of burns were moved to the General Hospital, Gbagada. The early morning crash brought traffic in and out of Lagos to a standstill and threw commuters into pain and agony.

Two truck conveying 33,000 litres of petroleum product each, an articulated truck laden with several cubic feet of compressed natural gas and an articulated tipper truck were involved.

“The accident involved three tankers and one truck. Two of the tankers carrying petrol, another carrying gas and an articulated truck,” he said.

On the possible cause of the accident, FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said, who noted investigation was still ongoing, said observations revealed that one of the tankers lost control and rammed into others which resulted in the explosion.

“It was a loss of control. One of the tankers that rammed into other vehicles either had break failure or got distracted. Investigation is still on, we can’t just be accurate now,” he said.

Expectedly, the situation impaired traffic around the scene of the fire outbreak and beyond as it spilled into Ikorodu Road, Ogba and environs.

Following the accident, had to temporarily divert traffic between New Garage and the end of Kara bridge to allow a counter-flow for Ibadan-bound traffic to use a lane from the Lagos bound section of the expressway.

An earlier statement by Kehinde Hamzat, Corridor Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor had advised commuters to use alternative routes and corridors.

“While the burning fire is being extinguished and waiting to clear up the wreckages off the road, motorists who are not close to the scene are advised to explore alternative routes. Those traveling from Ibadan may turn at Sagamu interchange and use Abeokuta to Lagos through Sango Otta, Abule Egba, Iyana Ipaja.

“People travelling out of Lagos may also use the above route and travellers from Lagos Island can explore Victoria Island, Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.

However, motorists around Mowe, Ibafo entering into Lagos or vice-versa using the temporary lane should please drive with extreme caution,” he said.