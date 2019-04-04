Bianca Iboma

Residents and police officers in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State enjoyed free medical check-up, treatment, and counselling organised by Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Mushin zone, as part of the activities to mark the association’s 25th anniversary of the zone.

Also, included in the lineup was CME/CPD lecture by GSK Pharmaceutical LTD, entitled: “Empowering GPs for timely and effective management of BPH.

The Chairman of the association, of AGPMPN, Mushin zone, Dr. Fatai Popoola, said the aim of the exercise was to create awareness about the need for people to go for regular medical check-up. The exercise was organised in collaboration with GSk pharmaceuticals and Nestle foods.

Popoola said: “I have realised over time that many people do not care about their health status; they just want to work. Even when they are ill, they diagnose the ailment and treat themselves without even going to the hospital. We do not want them to carry on with such attitude and that is why we try to educate them on the importance of going to visit the doctor when they are ill.”

“I am so happy about the turnout of people; it is all for their good. Some people have high blood pressure, which is hidden and they are not aware.

“It is important that people check themselves regularly so that they can know their status and stay healthy.”

He said the association plans to carry out more free medical exercise in the future in order to provide healthcare delivery for residents.

Popoola said: “We just started this exercise; we intend to carry our more medical checkups, maybe twice in a year and also depending on the turnout of people and funds available.

“This way, we will reach out to many residents in the area and also create awareness about the need for people to stay healthy. We want people to be aware of their health status like the popular saying health is wealth.”

A retired Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health and chairman of the event, Dr. Adetoun Davies, tasked doctors to engaged more on community service because health education is needed to ensure most Nigerians stay healthy.