According to AGRA’s Vice president on Strategic Partnerships, Vanessa Adams, “AGRA firmly believes that it is vital to unlock the potential of SMEs for agricultural transformation across Africa. This partnership with Aceli is a step in this direction, as the increased capital flows and technical assistance will enable the SMEs to unleash their potential and offer better services to smallholder farmers. This partnership will also work on implementing digital solutions to make financial record keeping and report- ing more efficient and reli- able which will improve the bankability of the SMEs.”

For the CEO of Aceli Africa, Brian Milder, “Aceli Africa shares AGRA’s vision for an inclusive and sustainable agricultural transformation that creates economic opportunities, builds a resilient regional food system, and stewards the natural environment. Achieving this vision is only possible if we can unlock the growth and impact potential of agricultural SMEs. Building on AGRA’s leading role as a convener and advocate and Aceli’s data-driven approach to mobilising private sector lending, together we can address the longstanding barriers that limit the flow of capital to agricultural SMEs.”