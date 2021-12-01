Micro blogger, Twitter, has announced the appointment of Parag Agrawal, as its new chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Jack Dorsey, who exited his CEO job same day. Before his new appointment, Agrawal was the chief technology officer of the company.

Dorsey’s resignation from the social media platform he co-founded in 2006 had caused a stir on the internet.

In a memo to Twitter employees which he also shared via a tweet, Dorsey reiterated his trust in Agrawal to lead the company. “The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs,” he wrote.

Parag has been behind many critical decisions that helped turn this company around.

“He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.” The company said Dorsey’s resignation was with immediate effect, with Agrawal assuming at the helm of affairs.

Agrawal, an Alumnus of Stanford University Indiana Institute of Technology, Bombay was born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Upon completing his undergraduate work at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, he earned a Ph. D. from Stanford University.

