By Chinyere Anyanwu

In a bid to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward, the Agribusiness Dealroom of the Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit 2021 has been officially launched in Abuja.

This came against the backdrop of the UN Food Systems Summit (UN FSS) in New York where world leaders convene to review the progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably the eradication of hunger and poverty.

The workshop, which is titled, “Strengthening and Sustaining Resilient Food Systems in Nigeria”, will bring together leaders from various agricultural organisations, private sector companies and farmer groups to share ideas, initiatives and investments for the trans- formation of Africa’s food systems.