(Cecilia Ijuo, NAN)

The Chief Executive Officer, Santuscom Agro Hub, an Agribusiness firm, Mr Ofana Paul, says Ogoja Rice Investment Opportunity (ORIO) will create employment for Nigerian youths.

Paul said this in a statement signed on Monday in Abuja by Mr Ebriku Friday, the Media Consultant to the firm.

According to him, the Ogoja Rice investment Opportunity will create wealth, boost food production, and provide employment opportunities for the teeming your in Nigeria.

Paul said ORIO came at this time that there was a need to reposition the agricultural sector, which had opportunities for potential investors including existing agribusiness and corporate organisations to create wealth with promising investment plans.

He said that Ogoja rice had been a popular rice brand in the Nigerian market and had controlled of about 70 per cent of market share in Cross River State and the entire South-South geo-political zone.

Paul said that because of the uniqueness of the rice, there had been an increase in demand, which had led to expansion plans across the country and West African sub-region.

He said that Ogoja rice was in the long-grain class and had high vitamin content, adding that the rice was 100 per cent stone-free and being cultivated on a 1,000 hectare of rice field in Ogoja.

Paul said that the Santuscom Agro Park rice mill had a processing capacity of 30 tonnes per day.

He invited individual and corporate organisations to be a part-owner of Ogoja Rice, by investing in the firm for an attractive return on their investments, saying their investment is safe and guaranteed.

‘We are strong, reliable and well known in the market and we have a strategic plan to dominate the market with a sustained increase in production capacity.

‘According to President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, by 2030, the size of the food and agribusiness in Africa will reach 1 trillion dollars.

‘Our plan of investment is simple and flexible and based on integrity, accountability and transparency because our business principle presents a ‘win-win’ situation.

‘The breakdown of the investment opportunity for those who are interested is Platinum: N20 million; Diamond: N15 million; Gold: N10 million; and Silver: N5 million and above, with 40 per cent return on investment after six months.

‘Interested investors should log on to www.kleenfarmer.com to fill the form online or visit our Ogoja or Abuja offices to obtain their forms and make further enquiries,’ he said.

Paul said that SantuscomAgro Hub, Group General Manager, Mr Michael Emaluji, had assured that all investors and investments would be provided with insurance cover for the period of investment.

He said the company was already working towards signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leadway Assurance Company Limited.

Paul said that investors would be invited to witness the official signing of the MoU, adding that all arrangements would soon be concluded in that regard to guarantee the safety of their investments.

‘The partnership deal with Leadway Assurance Company Limited is to insure all investments, which will go a long way to boost investors’ confidence and guarantee the return on their investment,’ he said.