Hopes of boosting agribusiness in Nigeria brightened on recently as a consulting and digital technology firm, Crenov8 Consulting, said it was working on creating a strong linkage between Nigerian farmers and produce buyers in the United Arab Emirates and Africa.

The firm said the UAE market remains very lucrative for Nigerian farmers to explore because the Gulf nation imports about 80 per cent of its food and the market is estimated to be worth over $100 billion.

The Managing Consultant of Crenov8, Bola Oyedele, who made the disclosures at a workshop themed: “Meet the Farmers Conference (MTFC)” in Abuja, said the aim was to bridge the gap between the African market and the Dubai market, and other markets within the Gulf region.

According to her, the government needs to broaden the existing bilateral agreement to accommodate private sector players.

She said the move became necessary because in 2017 Crenov8 was totally rejected by the Dubai government when it tried to partner with it, insisting it would only deal with the Nigerian government.