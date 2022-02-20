From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna based Agricultural company, AgroLog has distributed foodstuffs and medicare worth N20 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various camps in Southern Kaduna and parts of Kaduna metropolis of Kaduna State.

AgroLog is a company registered in Nigeria with a vision to create social innovations that will lift the rural poor out of poverty and transform them into the engine of economic growth.

Briefing Journalists at the weekend shortly before the distribution of the foodstuffs and other basic daily needs, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of AgroLog company, Dr. Manzo Maigari, said the distribution was part of corporate social responsibility of the company.

The food items were distributed at Zawu camp, Gonin Gora area of Kaduna city.

However, Dr. Maigari said efforts were being made to take another round of the distributions to other camps.

This was even as the President, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Jonathan Asake expressed happiness over the donation, saying, “I am overwhelmed, I am short of words”.

Asake called on both the State and federal governments to come to the aid of the displaced persons as they are suffering from hunger and health challenges.

According to Maigari, “We are here today (Saturday) to give back to the people as part of our corporate social responsibility to some of our brothers and sisters that fell victims of banditry attacks.

“We have mobilised items of immediate needs for the victims. These include beans, palm oil, rice, soaps, sanitary pads among others for over 10000 IDPs in various camps. We budget N20 million for these items. Some came in kind. Some people cannot afford N2000 medical bills, so we take care of medical bills.

“We understand clearly that government alone cannot do it alone. So We call on well spirited Nigerians to support our widows mite.

“Some of the items are packaged for the families of victims. We take the bulks to the IDPs Camps. Over 15 IDPs camps in these areas.

“These camps are in Southern Kaduna including some areas in Kaduna centra and Kaduna metropolis.

“As long as banditry attacks continue people will be in need. So we will continue to assist with our social responsibility”.

For SOKAPU President, Jonathan Asake, “I am overwhelmed. I lack words to express my happiness. I thank all the partners for providing these items to our people who are suffering because of banditry attacks.

“Some of the displaced persons are not in official camps. We have camp in Chikun, Zonkwa, Kafanchan and other areas in neighbouring communities. We have over 15 camps in these zone.

“Some of these victims go begging for food. Some need medical care. So am happy that an organisation like this is carrying out this social responsibility for our people.

“We call government to come to the help of our people because of insecurity, they cannot go to the farms”.